CavsTV releases new hype video for Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers did their part Wednesday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to "Defend the Land." The series is 2-1 in favor of the Golden State Warriors.
CavsTV released a new HYPE video to get the fans ready. If the Cavs win Friday night, they go back to Oakland tied in the best of seven series.
