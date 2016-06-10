CavsTV releases new hype video for Game 4 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

CavsTV releases new hype video for Game 4

CLEVELAND, OH

The Cleveland Cavaliers did their part Wednesday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to "Defend the Land." The series is 2-1 in favor of the Golden State Warriors.

CavsTV released a new HYPE video to get the fans ready. If the Cavs win Friday night, they go back to Oakland tied in the best of seven series. 

