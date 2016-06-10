Warriors coach Steve Kerr seen walking the streets of downtown Cleveland

A viewer sent us video of the Golden State Warriors coach walking on the streets of downtown Cleveland.

A Cleveland Cavaliers fan captured Steve Kerr walking near Quicken Loans Arena after his Warriors dropped Game 3 to the Cavs.

"I'm on the phone. I'm sorry," he uttered when the fan shouted his name.

The Cavs and Warriors go at it again Friday night at the Q.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.