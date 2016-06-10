Man mentions Steph Curry's daughter in vulgar tweet, is promptly fired

A local man was fired from his job this week after what he tweeted at the sister of Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The tweet, sent Wednesday, mentioned Curry’s young daughter Riley.

James Wise, owner of the Holton-Wise Property Group tweeted an apology to the Curry family Thursday.

“On behalf of the entire Holton-Wise team, I would like to sincerely apologize to the Curry family and anyone else who was offended by the actions displayed (Wednesday) on Twitter by a former Holton-Wise team member. Once we were made aware of his wildly inappropriate behavior, we immediately terminated this individual, as those actions are not reflective of the culture here … we do not condone or tolerate hate speech of any kind, let alone hate speech that is directed toward a child,” the tweet said. “The people of Cleveland love our city and are passionate about our sports teams. I do not want a bad experience to sour your family on our entire city.”

Todd Morgano is the senior VP of Falls Communications, a PR firm in Cleveland. He says this incident is why many companies have social media policies.

"People should have a very clear view for code of conduct and part of that is social media policy," Morgano said.

Morgano suggests you should think twice before you hit send.

"Don't say anything you wouldn't say to someone's face and again a little bit of kindness, a little bit of decorum goes long in your personal life and at work," Morgano said.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals will take place Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavaliers have a chance to tie the series at two games apiece.

