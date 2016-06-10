Muhammad Ali funeral service live on Bounce TV

Bounce TV will carry Muhammad Ali's farewell procession through the streets of Louisville and his memorial service live, uninterrupted and commercial-free Friday.

You can also see a stream of the procession and funeral.

Coverage will begin at 9 a.m. with the procession, which will take Ali on a final journey through his beloved hometown of Louisville, passing memorable landmarks in his life, including his childhood neighborhood and the Muhammad Ali Center.

Bounce TV will also air the memorial service scheduled for 2 p.m., which will include eulogies by President Bill Clinton, Bryant Gumbel and Billy Crystal.

Between the procession and the service, Bounce TV will present The Greatest, the 1977 motion picture in which Ali stars as himself.

Coverage will also include several special tributes to the late icon and his tremendous impact on boxing throughout the telecast of Premier Boxing Champions – The Next Round Sunday night at 9 p.m.

