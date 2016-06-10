Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Union Avenue and East 79th Street early Friday. (Source: WOIO)

A car collided with the motorcycle in front of Presrite Corporation on Bessemer Avenue around midnight. The motorcyclist, Robert Johnson, 45, of Cleveland, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Emergency medical personnel said they transported the driver of the car to an area hospital.

