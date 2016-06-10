19-year-old dies at University Hospital after shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed near St. Clair Avenue and East 141st Street Thursday, police said. (Source: Raycom Media)

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed near St. Clair Avenue and East 141st Street Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at 14104 St. Clair Ave. Police believe it was a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Charles Southern. He died at University Hospital.

