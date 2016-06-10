Cleveland Cooks: Happy Dog recipes

White beer cheese:

Ingredients



2 tbs Butter, softened (or melted)

2 tbs Flour

1 tbs Cornstarch

1 cup beer (wheat beer, blonde ale, pale ale, pilsner)

1 cup shredded Mozzarella, do not use pre shredded

1 cup shredded Cheddar, do not use pre shredded

1 cup whole milk

salt and pepper



Directions



Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor. Process on high until very well blended, about 5-8 minutes.

Transfer contents to a saucepan over medium high heat. Whisk rapidly and continuously until thickened, about 5 minutes.

Salt and pepper to taste.

If small bits of cheese solidsremain, blend until smooth with a hand blender.

Serve warm.

Southern greens:

Ingredients

1 tbs minced shallot

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs bacon grease

1 cup chopped swiss chard

2 tbs chopped bacon

salt and pepper

Directions:

Start with a saute pan and bacon grease over medium heat. Add garlic and shallot and slowly cook till the garlic turns a golden brown (2-3 minutes). Then add swiss chard and cook the greens down (about 2-3 minutes). Lastly add chopped bacon and S+P.

Serve warm

Carolina Pulled Pork:

Cure



2 Pork sholders or butts (roughly 20lbs)



2 cups Kosher salt

2 cups brown sugar

1 cup red pepper flake



Mix dry ingredients and rub the seasoning on the pork. Save any left over cure for future use. Place pork in a braising pan and be sure to cover with foil, Allow 24 hours for the pork to cure. The cure will put out some blood so be sure to change the pan when cooking



Cooking method:

5 cups red wine vinegar

4 cups cider vinegar

.5 cup worchestershire

2 cups yellow mustard

1.5 cups ketchup

water to cover

Combine all ingredients, cover with foil and place in an oven set to 350 degrees. Cook for 4-6 hours will pork is tender and can be shredded with two forks. Discard bay leaves after cooking.

Coffee bbq sauce

3 cups brewed coffee

3 cups heinz ketchup

1 ½ cups heavy cream

2 cups honey

1 ½ cups dijon mustard

1 cup brown sugar

¾ cup cider vinegar

¾ cup worchestershire

¼ cup sriracha

¼ cup ancho powder

¼ cup molassas

1 cup caramelized onions

½ tsp liquid smoke

1. Combine all ingredients in sauce pot + simmer 1 hour on low heat

2. Remove from heat + allow to cool

3. Puree smooth / store in pump jugs

