Police arrest armed man sitting outside North Canton bar in bulletproof vest

A man sitting in his car near a North Canton bar this week had loaded firearms and knives with him, police said.

North Canton police found Michael Bianchi, 29, of Uniontown, in his car Thursday in the 200 block of Wilbur NE. They'd received reports he planned to kill people inside a nearby bar.

Bianchi was found wearing a bulletproof vest and black camouflage makeup on his face, police said.

Bianchi was taken into custody and jailed in Stark County. He's been charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

