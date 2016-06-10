Hillary Clinton will be in Cleveland Monday to campaign

Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be in Cleveland on Monday to campaign at an Ohio Democratic Party event.

It will be held at the Cleveland Industrial Innovation Center at 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

It's an open event in which the public is welcome to attend, but they must RSVP.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump is scheduled to be speaking in New Hampshire on Monday.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved