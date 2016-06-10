The internet won't stop making fun of Stephen Curry's newest shoes

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) defends during the second half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 28.

Golden State's superstar Stephen Curry has recently been criticized for his poor performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it seems like the internet is more obsessed with his latest shoes.

After pictures of Curry's Under Armour's new Shuffleboard Low shoes were circulated, the internet can't stop making fun of his shoes.

What’s your best name for these new Steph Curry Shuffleboard Lows? pic.twitter.com/wqDgKmpAxX — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 10, 2016

What do you think of the new shoes? Here's a list of some of the funniest memes out there right now. Are critics being too harsh?

Curry and the Golden State Warriors, who lead the series 2-1, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena at 9 p.m.

pretty cool of AARP to do this pic.twitter.com/vMCad3yGai — Mark (@tole_cover) June 10, 2016

When you are thrilled about Steph Curry's new shoes!!! pic.twitter.com/dZmokDpfih — ClevelandSportsMemes (@BrownsMemes) June 10, 2016

Do the new Steph Curry @UnderArmour shoes come with a pack of Werther's hard candies? pic.twitter.com/aXnk6K6enJ — steve ceruti (@SJCeruti) June 10, 2016

A photo posted by SB Nation (@sbnation) on Jun 9, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

Kids showing up to school in the fall with Steph Curry's new shoes like... pic.twitter.com/NvGdaLe5DE — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) June 10, 2016