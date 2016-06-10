The internet won't stop making fun of Stephen Curry's newest shoes

The internet won't stop making fun of Stephen Curry's newest sho - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
Golden State's superstar Stephen Curry has recently been criticized for his poor performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it seems like the internet is more obsessed with his latest shoes.

After pictures of Curry's Under Armour's new Shuffleboard Low shoes were circulated, the internet can't stop making fun of his shoes. 

What do you think of the new shoes? Here's a list of some of the funniest memes out there right now. Are critics being too harsh? 

Curry and the Golden State Warriors, who lead the series 2-1, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena at 9 p.m. 

