Police: Man dressed as woman inappropriately touches girl in library

A man dressed up as a woman inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl last month at the Mentor Public Library, police said. (Source: Mentor police)

Police need your help to track down a man who has already targeted one teenage girl at the Mentor Public Library.

Investigators say a man dressed up as a woman was caught on surveillance video strolling into the Mentor Public Library just before noon on May 29.

The guy is wearing a black dress, a wig and high heels.

What he does next to a 14-year-old girl is a crime.

"He approached her and started some small talk conversation," Lt. Michael Majernik with the Mentor Police Department says. "Sat down next to her. Reached over and touched the 14-year-old's thigh. That girl obviously became uncomfortable and got up and left."

The suspect in the library for a total of 45 minutes. He never approached anyone else.

The teen wasn't physically harmed.

Right after the incident with the teen, security cameras caught the man walking back out to the library's parking lot.

"We have a child victim here," Lt. Majernik says. "A very serious crime. So we have a suspect out there preying on children and we want to make sure we find the guy and find out exactly what happened and arrest him."

Right now, police tell Cleveland 19 News this is an isolated incident. The suspect has yet to be apprehended.

Those with information should call 440-974-5760.

