Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live NBA Finals coverage of Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to tie the series tonight against the Golden State Warriors (2-1) in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at home.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. Sports Anchor Tony Zarrella says Cleveland's Game 3 win is meaningless unless the Cavs win Game 4. Check out Zarrella's list of five things to watch for in Game 4. The game can be watched or streamed on ABC and WatchESPN.

Follow Zarrella's live coverage before, during and after the game on Twitter @TonyZ19.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.