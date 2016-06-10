One year after pizza delivery man murdered, family searches for answers

His family is holding a vigil to mark the one year anniversary on Saturday. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland family is still searching for justice a year after their brother was shot and killed while delivering pizza on the city's west side.

There have been no arrests and police say they are still investigating leads. His family will not let him be forgotten.

A year ago on June 11, Michael Prock made his last delivery for Nunzio's Pizzeria.

At 12:30 a.m. he drove to Bridge Avenue and W. 59th Street to deliver pizza.

Police say someone shot Prock, and he drove around the block, crashed into a pole and died.

“I just wish he was here. I miss him so much,” said his sister Melissa Fuentes.

Since then, his family has held several vigils, but they're still searching for answers.

Investigators originally said they thought Prock, who was 41 years old, was the victim of a set up. His sisters have lived the past year knowing his killer is still out there.

“They're still having a hard time sleeping, a lot of anxiety and depression,” said his sister Sylvia Taylor.

Prock was working two jobs to put his daughter Carrie through college.

After her father died, she moved to Cleveland to be closer to her family.

Michael's sisters Sylvia and Melissa think the murder was a robbery gone bad.

“I will not go silent, I will not. I will keep his memory alive as long as I can,” Fuentes said.

It's the little things she misses the most.

“Every morning, Mike would come into my room and sit at the edge of my bed watching TV and drinking coffee, just telling me about my day,” Fuentes said.

The pain will never go away, but a break in the case would help.

“It's not something that I can just let go. It doesn't matter if it was Mike or someone else in my family, I'm not going to let it go,” Fuentes said.

Michael Prock’s family is holding a vigil on the one-year anniversary of his death this Saturday at 4 p.m. at the site where he was killed, Bridge Avenue and West 58th Street.

They say anyone is welcome to attend.

If you have information on this case you can call the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.

