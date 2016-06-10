Local baker making 'Cavs Cookies' that look just like the players

Tiffany Wincek of Patty Cakes & Sweetie Pies bakes her own batch of Cavaliers for the NBA Finals.

Tiffany Wincek of Patty Cakes & Sweetie Pies bakes her own batch of Cavaliers for the NBA Finals.

One fan is definitely #AllIn216 and putting some sugar on it for good measure.

Tiffany Wincek is the "cookie baker" from Patty Cakes & Sweetie Pies.

She says after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost game 2 in the NBA Finals, she wanted to do something to make the fans feel better.

"I think if you're a Cleveland fan, you're a Cleveland fan until the very end, even if it's bitter. So I thought, some people are feeling kind of down about being down and I thought, we need to kind of amp up spirits a little bit and show our support for our players," said Wincek.

So she went to work and got busy in her kitchen baking these "Cavs Cookies."

"I went to the team page and I got their pictures and decided to make some sugar cookie cut-outs of them and hand paint their faces on them," she said.

All of the baked goods are homemade. Start to finish, they take about 3 days to make but Tiffany says, it's a stress reliever for her.

"It is probably one of the most relaxing things I do," she said.

So far, there's been a huge response online and the cookie baker says many are putting in orders.

"It's kind of been overwhelming, people really love them and I think it just goes to show how awesome Cleveland fans are, they're willing to even root for some cookies," said Wincek.

Click here to find out more about Patty Cakes & Sweetie Pies.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.