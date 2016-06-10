Kevin Love cleared to play in Game 4 of NBA Finals

Kevin Love was cleared to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals an hour before the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Love lay on the court grabbing the back of his head after taking an elbow from Harrison Barnes in Game 2. He was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol until today.

He won't start tonight.