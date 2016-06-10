Tony Z's five Game 4 halftime thoughts

*The Cavs are up five at the half, which is a testament to their defense, because for much of the second quarter, their offense just wasn't flowing. By the end of the quarter, though, Kyrie had racked up 16 first-half points, and had brought the crowd to its feet by blocking a Steph Curry shot.

*The better news? LeBron can score more. Not that he's playing poorly. James has 5 assists and 5 rebounds to go along with his 7 points, but he's forced some passes, especially early on, and has deferred too often on the break when he could have steamrolled his way to the rim but instead dished off. How about a re-run of Game 3, when Kyrie carried the load in the first half, and LeBron started lighting it up in the second half?

*I don't know what Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was upset about at the end of the first half, enough to warrant a technical foul (the Cavs will open the 3rd quarter with the free throw). The officials are calling it pretty closely (11 fouls on Cavs, 12 on Warriors), unless, of course, you expect Lebron to get a call as he's driving to the rim. That just doesn't happen.

*Tristan Thompson is earning that $82 million salary these past two games. He's back to being a force inside, creating second chances and getting better and better at creating his own shot. That bucket he hit in the final minute of the half, to beat the shot clock was tremendous.

*Great to see the standing ovation for Kevin Love when he checked in with 5:03 left in the first. This is the first time he's come off the bench in more than six years. But...if the offense stagnates again with him on the floor, Ty Lue has to make a quick adjustment. No room for error here. They lose, they're pretty much finished.

