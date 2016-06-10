Tony Z, Schwab break down Game 4 loss

They just did not deserve to win.

Miss 11 free throws? You don’t deserve to win. Best player has seven turnovers? You don’t deserve to win. Let the other team hit 17 3-pointers? You do not deserve to win.

I don’t know what happened in the third quarter, the quarter where all of a sudden Golden State players were suddenly free to shoot wide-open three balls, but that determined this game. The fourth quarter was just a continuation of the garbage that started in the third. The Cavs' first half was great. Of course it wasn’t a blowout again, that was not going to happen. But they controlled Golden State’s runs, they took leads, they were playing like a team that could win it. Would’ve. Could’ve. Should’ve. Stop me if you’ve heard that before.

I will never understand how any team, let alone one that makes the NBA Finals, ends up with Curry and Thompson wide open for any shot. At what point does it seem like a good idea to leave them alone to cover somebody else? Or to do anything else at all? What in the wide, wide world of sports is more important than covering one of them?

So much for heading out west with a 2-2 series. They need a miracle to win this series, and this is Cleveland -- if you see a miracle coming our way, I’ll have what you’re having. Make it a double.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.