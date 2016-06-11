Monsters one win from Calder Cup Championship

Cleveland's Lake Erie Monsters are one win away from American Hockey League's historic Calder Cup championship.

Monsters are facing 12-time champion Hershey Bears in a best-of-seven series. The Monsters lead the series, 3 games up.

In front of a franchise playoff-record 12,935 fans at The Q, Cleveland’s Lake Erie Monsters grabbed a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Hershey Bears in the best-of-seven Calder Cup Finals by virtue of a 3-2 overtime win on Monday night. With the victory, the Monsters are one win away from Cleveland’s first Calder Cup Championship in 52 years and Lake Erie’s first AHL title in team history.

The Monsters take on the Bears in Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Q.

If you can't be there, you can watch it on CLE 43 WUAB.

