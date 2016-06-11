City calls on youth to take 'Safe Summer Pledge'

Mayor Frank Jackson and other city leaders call on the city's youth to take the "Safe Summer Pledge." This is part of the city's 2016 Safe Summer initiative to encourage Clevelanders, especially young people to make safe and healthy choices this summer.

The city wants to make sure the parks and recreation centers are safe this summer. There will be Cleveland police officers on duty.

"If you see something, give us a call. We'll have officers, on-duty and off-duty working together to make sure we have a safe summer here in Cleveland," said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

The back-drop of the Safe Summer Initiative was the grand re-opening of Duggan Park. The park located on Cantalpa Road in Cleveland has undergone a $2.5M renovation and just in time for the start of the 2016 outdoor pool season.

List of Cleveland outdoor pools

Cleveland City Councilman, Jeff Johnson said phase 2 of the program will include security cameras around.

