Museum holds 27th annual Parade the Circle

The Cleveland Museum of Art's signature summer event, Parade the Circle returned Saturday, June 11.

This annual art parade surrounded Wade Oval with lively sounds and colors, featuring innovative costumes, giant puppets and handmade masks created by international, national and regional artists, together with families, schools and community groups.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors are invited to participate in hands-on activities offered by local organizations in Circle Village, presented by University Circle Inc. There is no price for admission to the Parade or Circle Village.

