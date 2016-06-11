Runners take to the starting line for a 'tropicolor' race

The Color Run took place in Cleveland Saturday.

Thousands of Color Runners participated in The Color Run Tropicolor World Tour at Dock 32. The 5K run had an island-style vacation feel. Runners were bathed in a tropical array of colors and island scents as they pass through the shade of palm trees, inflatable arches, and island-style music.



At the Finish Festival, Color Runners made their way to the Rainbow Beach—an interactive island featuring music, dancing, unique photo opportunities, and massive color throws.

The Cleveland run benefits The Be Positive Initiative, a non-profit that seeks to uplift, motivate and inspire the next generation of youth.

The Color Run has exploded since its debut in 2012. With no winners or official times, The Color Run celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality, bringing the community together to create a five-kilometer canvas of colorful fun in which thousands of participants are doused from head to toe in different colors.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.