Shirtless man runs on court at NBA Finals, is promptly arrested

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy on the court at Quicken Loans Arena moments before being tackled by security. (Source: Jon Healy/Twitter)

As if Game 4 of the NBA Finals wasn't entertaining enough, a man with an agenda decided to get in on the action.

A shirtless man ran onto the court in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors' win over the Cavaliers on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena. He barely made it to half court before he became forcibly intimate with the hardwood.

#NBAFinals streaker taken down in a cracking chasedown tackle pic.twitter.com/JXCr7eQFwP — Jon Healy (@JonHealy) June 11, 2016

The security guard's great closing speed aside, this isn't the first time a person with a message made it onto the floor at The Q. This man in particular, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, was out to spread his anti-Donald Trump message, dashing to center court with "TRUMP SUCKS" across his chest.

Apparently, Zdorovetskiy is a Russian comedian who does this fairly frequently. He also seems to have a knack for being in the same venue as LeBron when he makes these sprints in the spotlight, showing up at the 2014 World Cup Final, which James was attending as a fan.

A video posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 13, 2014 at 1:44pm PDT

Zdorovetskiy was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on place of public amusement. He is out on $100 bond and has an arraignment on June 14 in Cleveland Municipal Court.

