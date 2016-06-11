Three arrested in McDonald's employee parking lot assault

Three women were arrested Thursday after a food order turned into assault.

Ashley England, Mary Jordan and Sammie Whaley were arrested and taken into custody by Bellevue Police after they were involved in an assault of a McDonald's employee because she was working too slowly when dealing with the women and their family and friends from Sandusky, Ohio.

Police say surveillance video aided in the arrests stemming from the assault, which took place in the restaurant's parking lot. England was charged with assault, theft and child endangerment; Jordan was charged with assault and child endangerment, and Whaley was charged with assault.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.