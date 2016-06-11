Sizzling Saturday breaks temperature record

Put on that sunscreen and stay hydrated if out in this record heat. (Source: AP)

If you stepped outside today and thought, "wow, it sure is warmer than usual," history would agree.

The National Weather Service announced a record high of 94 degrees was recorded at Cleveland Hopkins Airport Saturday at 5:09 p.m., besting the old mark of 93 degrees, set way back in 1933.

Good thing pools are open for business. For the latest forecast, click here.

