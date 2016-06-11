Mentor firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mentor firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

Mentor firefighters hold the ducklings they rescued. (Source: Mentor Fire Facebook page) Mentor firefighters hold the ducklings they rescued. (Source: Mentor Fire Facebook page)
A Mentor firefighter enters the storm drain via ladder. (Source: Mentor Fire Department Facebook page) A Mentor firefighter enters the storm drain via ladder. (Source: Mentor Fire Department Facebook page)
Two of the ducklings, safe after being rescued. (Source: Mentor Fire Department Facebook page) Two of the ducklings, safe after being rescued. (Source: Mentor Fire Department Facebook page)
MENTOR, OH (WOIO) -

A group of ducklings found themselves in trouble on Friday. Luckily, firefighters were there to save the day.

Mentor Fire responded to a call from a Dairy Queen employee, who noticed the ducklings fell down in a storm sewer in the parking lot. Firefighters put a ladder down in the 8-foot deep sewer, but still couldn't reach the ducklings as the distressed mother duck stood close by.

A Dairy Queen employee fetched a pool skimmer, which provided enough length to make the rescue, and the duck family was happily reunited. 

