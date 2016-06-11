Mentor firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

Two of the ducklings, safe after being rescued. (Source: Mentor Fire Department Facebook page)

A group of ducklings found themselves in trouble on Friday. Luckily, firefighters were there to save the day.

Mentor Fire responded to a call from a Dairy Queen employee, who noticed the ducklings fell down in a storm sewer in the parking lot. Firefighters put a ladder down in the 8-foot deep sewer, but still couldn't reach the ducklings as the distressed mother duck stood close by.

A Dairy Queen employee fetched a pool skimmer, which provided enough length to make the rescue, and the duck family was happily reunited.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.