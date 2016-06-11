Barberton operation finds four businesses selling to underage customers

An undercover operation found businesses violating state laws by selling alcohol to those under 21.

Barberton Police say the operation shows some businesses in the city need to "improve their operations" and bring their location into compliance with the laws. Police added that retailers with alcohol permits will face fines or the loss of the license if they sell to underage people. The employee who conducts the sale could also face misdemeanor charges.

The businesses found not in compliance were:

Magics Drive Thru on Wooster Rd NW, owned by Adam Husein

Jo Jo's Drive Thru on W. Wolf Street, owned by Sara Boylen

Sunoco on Wooster Rd North, owned by Mohsen Alamri

Circle K on 31st St. SW, owned by Robert Walker

Barberton Police say they'll follow up in the future with more operations.

