Lake Erie Monsters win Calder Cup Championship

The Calder Cup is returning to Cleveland for the 10th time in the city's professional hockey history -- but the first time in the history of the Lake Erie Monsters.

The American Hockey League team won the league's championship on a thrilling overtime goal, breaking a scoreless tie at the end of a knock-down, drag-out Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday. The Monsters defeated the Hershey Bears in a sweep, winning the series 4-0, and capping the triumph in front of a sold out crowd of 19,665, the second-largest in AHL history.

