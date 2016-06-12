Orlando terror attack: Barack Obama addressing the nation on America's deadliest mass shooting

President Barack Obama is addressing the nation at 1:30 p.m. on the country's deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

Police identified the suspect in a Florida night club shooting that left approximately 50 dead and 53 wounded in Orlando, FL.

The attack is the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, surpassing the shooting at Virginia Tech in 2007 where 32 people were killed.

Officials confirmed the shooter's identity as Omar Mateen of Port St. Lucie, FL. He is a U.S. citizen, however, police officials said his family members are not U.S. citizens. Read more here.

