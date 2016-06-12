Body found in Massillon garage

Massillon police are investigating after a body is found in a garage.

The victim was found Saturday evening inside an unattached garage at 1340 Arapahoe Road SE.

Police say the garage has been vacant for years.

The victim was found lying in trash.

The Stark County Coroner will now determine a cause of death.

Police say the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, appears to have been dead for some time.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.