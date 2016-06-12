Man found murdered in Akron

Police investigating the murder of a man found lying in the grass.

A passer-by spotted the body on Crestview Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not yet being released.

An autopsy will be performed Monday.

Police say the victim appears to have been shot.

