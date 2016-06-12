Lake Erie Monsters Calder Cup celebration in Cleveland scheduled

Cleveland has won a championship. Now, it's time to celebrate the Lake Erie Monsters.

The Monsters created an event on Facebook for Tuesday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Gateway Plaza. RSVP to the event on Facebook here.

Fans can expect appearances from players and coaches of the Calder Cup Champion Monsters, hockey interactives, live music, food trucks and drinks on Gateway Plaza. Monsters players will be escorted into the plaza by members of Cleveland’s youth hockey community and will be introduced to all fans on stage at 6:30 p.m. There will be championship merchandise available and fans will have the opportunity to get photos with the Calder Cup, the second-oldest trophy in professional hockey next to the Stanley Cup. The event is free and open to the public.

The Lake Erie Monsters won the league's championship June 11, 2016 on a thrilling overtime goal, breaking a scoreless tie at the end of a knock-down, drag-out Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday. The Monsters defeated the Hershey Bears in a sweep, winning the series 4-0, and capping the triumph in front of a sold out crowd of 19,665, the second-largest in American Hockey League history.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.