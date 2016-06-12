Local clubs, leaders, CPD, Red Cross react to mass shooting

At least 50 people were killed and an additional 53 injured in a shooting at a gay night club in Orlando, Florida early Sunday morning.

The attack is the worst mass shooting in United States history.

Police have identified the shooter as Omar Mateen. He was killed in a shootout with police at the club. His motive remains under investigation.

Several gay clubs here in Cleveland posted sympathy statements on their Facebook pages.

Twist Social Club

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, family, friends and survivors related to the tragedy at Pulse Orlando.

Bounce Nightclub Hinge Lounge

As we watch this tragedy unfold in Orlando, it is with heavy hearts that Bounce ownership feels compelled to issue a statement.

Our deepest condolences go out to all the victims families and other loved ones. Not only are those our brothers and sisters in industry but also community. The ripples of such a senseless act are surely felt this many miles away.

While too soon for any of us to truly comprehend what happened last night, it is in the sincerest manner that we offer up whatever we can to those at Pulse and in the Orlando community. We know not what it is we can offer other than to stand together against those that wish harm upon others. However, if there is any semblance of support needed, we will most assuredly be there for our extended family in Orlando.

Again, our hearts and thoughts go out to all those directly affected by this tragedy.

Sincerely,

The Bounce Family

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Statement

"On behalf of the City of Akron, I want to express our grief and sympathy for the victims of the Orlando shootings. Our prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones on this sorrowful day.

I will remain ever vigilant locally. We will stand up and against any acts of violence or hatred. I have reached out to the City of Orlando to offer support from the City of Akron. During difficult times like this, we must remain faithful, strong and diligent.

The City of Akron Police Department continues to work with its state, local and federal partners to combat gun violence in our city. We ask that our citizens stay vigilant and when they see something or hear something regarding potential violence, to please contact our police department immediately."

Red Cross Statement

The thoughts and deepest sympathies of the entire American Red Cross family are with the people of Orlando and those affected by Saturday night's tragic shooting. Local Red Cross volunteers are supporting emergency responders by providing snacks and water, and the Red Cross is coordinating closely with local officials to determine how we can best support the affected community over the coming days and weeks.

While we do not typically serve hospitals in the Orlando area, the Red Cross is providing a small number of blood products to support Florida hospitals in response to the shooting, and we stand ready to provide additional blood and blood products as needed.

How To Help:

Volunteer blood donors are needed each and every day to help save lives. In fact, right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals as quickly as donations come in. Today's tragedy illustrates that it's the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency.

We know that many people want to help. Eligible individuals can make an appointment to give blood in the coming weeks and months by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. The Red Cross is grateful for all donors who generously give blood throughout the country.

Right now, the Red Cross has what it needs to respond to this devastating incident.

While the Red Cross is not accepting financial donations designated specifically for this event, we always need the public to help support our work. The Red Cross responds to nearly 66,000 disasters each year, and donations for Red Cross Disaster Relief are used to help people and communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters big and small.

Cleveland Police Statement

Our deepest and most sorrowful condolences go out to the victims, families, friends, and all those impacted by the tragic and senseless act of hate and terror in Orlando, Florida.

Hate crimes and violence cannot and will not be tolerated.

At this time, the Cleveland Division of Police has determined that there are currently no local threats to the City of Cleveland's LGBT community. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all our citizens through law enforcement partnerships.

The Cleveland Division of Police, FBI, and our other federal, state, and local law enforcement partners continue to work together to ensure the city is a safe and secure environment.

"During this time of tragedy and sadness, we must remain vigilant and prepared to protecting the City of Cleveland's citizens and visitors at all times," said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. "We have formed deep bonds and partnerships with many law enforcement agencies across all levels and will utilize these

partnerships in the present and future."

The city of Cleveland has ordered the LGBT flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of victims of Orlando terror attack. The city will continue to fly the US flag at half-staff in memory of the late U.S. Senator George V. Voinovich.

Alana Jochum, Equality Ohio Executive Director Statement

I can't put into words the loss we all feel. That the largest shooting in modern American history happened at a gay bar is a sign that we have a long, long way to go.

Today, I also remember that transgender people, in particular Black and brown transgender women, face incredible violence just for existing.

We have marriage equality, but that was never the end. Marriage equality was a baton in a relay race. We stand in solidarity with our Muslim LGBTQ Ohioans and allies to look for a future where people can be themselves without fear.

Equality Ohio extends the deepest of sympathy to the victims and surviving friends and family in Orlando's LGBTQ community. You are all in our thoughts and prayers."

Equality Ohio is asking people in mourning to wear white ribbons at school and at work in solidarity with everybody affected by this incident.

