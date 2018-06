Draymond Green will not play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals (Source: AP Images)

The Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been suspended from playing in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday for an incident in Game 4 with LeBron James. (Watch it below.)

Green was retroactively issued a Flagrant 1 foul for the scuffle in the fourth quarter. James was given a technical.

The NBA announced its decision on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

GSW's Green assessed Flagrant 1 triggering a suspension for Finals G5. CLE's James assessed technical foul. https://t.co/1Hw3zdOFfR/s/rnX9 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) June 12, 2016

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.