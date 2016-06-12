Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Game 5 TV channel, live-stream information

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, is guarded by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to do what no other NBA team has done before -- win the NBA Finals while being down 3-1 in the series against the Golden State Warriors.

The game is at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Cali. and is scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday June 13, 2016. It will be broadcast on ABC. A live stream of the game is available on WatchESPN.

Can the Cavs win Game 5? On Sunday, the NBA retroactively issued a Flagrant 1 foul that puts Warriors star Draymond Green on the bench for Game 5.

