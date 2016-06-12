Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue fined $25,000 for criticizing refs after Game 4 in NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue publicly criticized the referees after Game 4 of the NBA Finals and the league retroactively decided today to fine him $25,000 for it.

Lue criticized the refs after the Cavs lost to the Warriors 108-97. LeBron James went to the line only four times during Game 4. He made two shots.

Fox Sports reports that Lue said, "[James] never gets calls. I mean, he attacks. Outside of Russell Westbrook, he's one of the guys that attacks the paint every single play. And he doesn't get a fair whistle all the time because of his strength and because of his power and guys bounce off of him. But those are still fouls and we weren't able to get them. But we've got to play through officiating."

The NBA also announced today that Golden State Warriors star Raymond Green will not play in Game 5 after receiving a Flagrant 1 foul for an incident with James in Game 4.

Get Game 5 television and streaming information here.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.