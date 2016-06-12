Copy-Tesla denies Model S problems

(CNN) - Automaker Tesla is denying allegations there are suspension issues with its Model S vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it is looking to reports of a flaw in some Tesla vehicles that may cause a driver to lose control of the car.

It's also checking allegations that Tesla is asking owners to sign non-disclosure agreements before the automaker pays for repairs.

In a blog post, Tesla claims there is no widespread issue with the suspension.

The automaker also says its goodwill agreements are to prevent tesla's offers to pay for non-warranty repairs to be used against it as an implied admission of fault.

Tesla says it's also considering alternatives to the signed agreements but did not elaborate.

