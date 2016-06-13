18-year-old woman among 2 shot dead at gas station

A man and woman were found dead at the Valero gas station at East 93rd and Harvard Avenue Monday morning have been identified.

EMS said they responded to the call and arrived at the scene at 2:45 a.m.

Jonathan Newman, 24, was found on the ground in front of the gas station and Ebony Eutsey, 18, was in the street. Both died after being rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center.

According to police Newman began arguing with another man at the gas station when the second man shot him.

Newman was shot several times before collapsing in the parking lot. Eutsey was hit when she tried to run for cover.

So far no one has been arrested. If you have any information call 216-623-5464.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.