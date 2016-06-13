Hillary Clinton campaigning in CLE, vows to make lone wolf attacks top priority

Just one day after the Orlando tragedy, Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is back on the campaign trail.

In an event that carefully balanced both patriotism and politics, Hillary Clinton took the podium in Cleveland Monday to give her first speech since the mass shooting in Orlando.

Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaigned in Cleveland Monday at the Cleveland Industrial Innovation Center at 12:30 p.m.

In her address she outlined how she would combat ISIS and their followers should she hold the highest office in the land.

"We have to be just as adaptable and versatile as our enemies," said Clinton

Clinton vowed Monday to make stopping "lone wolf" terrorists a top priority if elected president, saying that while the shooter in the deadly weekend attacks in Orlando may be dead, "the virus that poisoned his mind remains very much alive."

"I think she laid out a good plan rather than speak at a high level she took it down to a lower level with the plan and said exactly how she was going to fight ISIS," said attendee, John Zuercher.

Clinton got the biggest reaction when she spoke of keeping guns out of the hands of the wrong people.



"If the FBI is watching you for suspected terrorist links, you shouldn't be able to just go buy a gun with no questions asked," she said.



"We need to make weaponry less accessible to people that have issues with certain cultures, and we need to resolve that," said attendee, Gwendolyn Pitts.

"If you're too dangerous to get on a plane, you're too dangerous to buy a gun in America," said Clinton, speaking specifically about the Orlando shooter.

Clinton also said we should be intensifying relationships in the peaceful Muslim community, not isolating them.

Trump was to speak on national security in New Hampshire later today.

