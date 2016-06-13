Sandusky racing shop goes up in flames

A racing shop in Sandusky went up in flames Sunday night.

According to Sandusky Scanners Live's Facebook page, a fire started at ThorSport in Sandusky around 1 a.m. The fire started in the rear of the building and firefighters feared the roof would collapse, according to the Facebook page.

ThorSport is the longest-tenured NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team. Their facility in Sandusky is considered to be state of the art.

