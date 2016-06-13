LGBT Community Center will have counselors on hand

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland will have extra support staff at its offices on Detroit and W. 65th in Gordon Square from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.



If you need to talk, the counselors will be able to help anyone who is having trouble coping with the tragedy in Orlando or for those who want to gather together in support of the victims of the nightclub tragedy.

A gunman opened fire inside an Orlando nightclub Sunday morning, killing 50 people and critically wounded dozens more.

