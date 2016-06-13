Firefighters battle large building fire on east side

Residents were allowed back into their homes several hours after a commercial fire around 10 a.m. Monday.

The Ensign Lubricants and Rust Preventatives business at East 76th and Union erupted in flames, setting off explosions. The building housed chemicals, causing toxic smoke to fill the air.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated for several hours. They were allowed back into their homes around 2:30 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

No word yet on a cause of the fire.

