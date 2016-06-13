Tale of 2 Clevelanders in Orlando: 1 killed, 1 survived

Two Clevelanders were in the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando Sunday morning when shots rang out; one was killed and another survived.

Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, 20, was identified Monday as one of 49 killed in the shooting at the gay club.

Luis Omar grew up in Cleveland and his family members still live here. His sister, Belinnette Diaz, told Cleveland 19 reporter Lydia Esparra, "Omar was a baby."

Diaz lives in Cleveland. She and her family moved here from Ponce, Puerto Rico, in 2003.

In 2013, Luis Omar moved to Orlando with their mother.

Police delivered the heartbreaking news -- Luis Omar had been shot and killed. It was news his sister was not expecting, "I honestly feel like someone literally ripped a piece of my heart out. This is how I feel how everybody feels," she added. "Our hearts are completely broken. He was our baby brother. Since his [Luis Omar] death, people from around the country and world have been reaching out to our family."

The 20-year-old went to the Pulse Nightclub with a friend Kalisha, who is also from Cleveland. Her father owns a barber shop on the westside. He flew to be with his daughter, who survived the attack. Both were inside when the bullets were fired.

Luis Omar worked at the Target in Kissimmee where he made coffee at the Starbucks inside the store. They released a statement that they have been in contact with the family.

Belinnette says her brother’s coworkers have been amazing.

"They surprised us and came in with the boxes of water and sandwiches and cookies, fruit and cheese so our family could be comfortable," said Diaz.

His family said Omar was so kind, gentle and loved by so many people.

He was going to college and was living in Orlando. But he did attend school in Tennessee for a short time. The 20-year-old also attended Lincoln West on Cleveland's westside.

Belinnette said her brother was looking toward the future. Luis Omar loved to dance and wanted to make something of his life.

"My brother wanted to be in the theater, he loved the attention. He wanted to go to Hollywood, he wanted to make it big. He's known like he wanted to be not the way we wanted it to be,” she said.

A GoFundMe account was set up for funeral expenses for his family. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

Fifty-three others were injured early Sunday morning. After three hours, police stormed the club where the gunman, Omar Mateen, was holding hostages in a restroom. Last of the bodies were removed from the club Monday morning.

Officials are releasing names of those killed after they are able to notify next-of-kin.

The following are the names of the victims, as released by Orlando officials.

Stanley Almodovar III, 23 years old

Amanda Alvear, 25 years old

Oscar A Aracena-Montero, 26 years old

Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala, 33 years old

Antonio Davon Brown, 29 years old

Darryl Roman Burt II, 29 years old

Angel L. Candelario-Padro, 28 years old

Juan Chevez-Martinez, 25 years old

Luis Daniel Conde, 39 years old

Cory James Connell, 21 years old

Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25 years old

Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32 years old

Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez, 31 years old

Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25 years old

Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26 years old

Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz, 22 years old

Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22 years old

Paul Terrell Henry, 41 years old

Frank Hernandez, 27 years old

Miguel Angel Honorato, 30 years old

Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40 years old

Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19 years old

Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30 years old

Anthony Luis Laureanodisla, 25 years old

Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32 years old

Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21 years old

Brenda Lee Marquez McCool, 49 years old

Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, 25 years old

Kimberly Morris, 37 years old

Akyra Monet Murray, 18 years old

Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, 20 years old

Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez, 25 years old

Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36 years old

Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32 years old

Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35 years old

Enrique L. Rios, Jr., 25 years old

Jean C. Nives Rodriguez, 27 years old

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, 35 years old

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24 years old

Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan, 24 years old

Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34 years old

Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33 years old

Martin Benitez Torres, 33 years old

Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega, 24 years old

Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37 years old

Luis S. Vielma, 22 years old

Franky Jimmy Dejesus Velazquez, 50 years old

Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37 years old

Jerald Arthur Wright, 31 years old

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.