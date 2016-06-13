430 businesses approved

The City of Cleveland has delivered a list of "major event" waiver permit applications the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

This permit, once approved, allows the holder to extend service time from 1:00 a.m. or 2:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., the following day during a major event. Under the provisions of the new law, the Republican National Convention is considered a major event.



The deadline for businesses to apply for the Ohio Division of Liquor Control "major event" waiver permit in the city was March 21, 2016. By June 17, 2016, the Division of Liquor Control will review the list and determine whether to issue a waiver. The Division may remove the name of a permit holder from the list for good cause.

