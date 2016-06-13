Hamilton the musical is coming to Cleveland

The hottest show on Broadway, Hamilton, is coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square. (Yes, really!)

It was announced today, but we don't know when we'll get to see it on stage in Cleveland's Theater District. The announcement shared by Playhouse Square says more information is coming on June 27.

During the Tony Awards Sunday evening, Hamilton picked up 11 wins.

Sunday night's Tony Awards were overshadowed by the tragedy in Orlando, which was acknowledged multiple times throughout the night, including during host James Corden's opening remarks. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also delivered a powerful sonnet about love in place of a traditional acceptance speech while accepting the award for Best Book.

Miranda's show, Hamilton, won 11 of the 16 awards for which it was nominated. Other big winners included The Humans and The Color Purple. See the full list of winners here.