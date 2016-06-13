Quilt combines multiple stories at Transplant Games of America

Quilts and quilt squares were brought by organ donor teams and individuals to kick-off the Transplant Games of America Quilt Pinning Ceremony on Monday afternoon.

The quilt squares create one huge 2016 Transplant Games Donor Quilt, a quilt that will tell the story of each organ donor. The quilt will represent the spirit of giving for such things like organs, tissue, corneal and bone marrow.

The quilts will be used to raise awareness on organ donation and to commemorate every loved ones organ donations help.

The Transplant Games of America started Friday and will last until Wednesday. Activities and games include tennis, bowling, cornhole and more.

Specific information for specific sports are listed below. All are for today, June 13, 2016

Sport Location Time Tennis (singles) Case Western Reserve University 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Track & Field Case Western Reserve University 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Bowling (singles) Game of Wickliffe 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Golf (singles) Quail Hollow Country Club 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Cornhole Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Badminton Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Basketball Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.