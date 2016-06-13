Florida store owner who sold Orlando shooter weapons 'vaguely' remembers sale

Law enforcement identified the gunman as Omar Mateen, of Port St. Lucie, FL. (Source: Social Media via CNN)

ORLANDO, FL (RNN) - The gun store owner who sold guns the Orlando night club shooter said that he "vaguely" remembers Omar Mateen.

Edward Henson, owner of St. Lucie Shooting Center, told the Orlando Sentinel that he did sell guns to Mateen, who is responsible for killing 49 and maiming 53 early Saturday morning.

The former New York City police officer sends his condolences to those affected, but he had no way of knowing whether Mateen was a potential danger.

“I have a business,” Henson said. “I follow the law - I don’t make the law.”

He said he can't imagine what it must be like for the families who lost loved ones.

Copyright 2016 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.