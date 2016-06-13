Orlando shooter Omar Mateen had profile on gay app

Early Sunday morning, Omar Mateen shot and killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, but at least two regular patrons of the Pulse say Mateen was a frequent visitor there.

Mateen had been spotted dozens of times in the past three years and exchanged messages with at least one gay man on a gay dating app, where he had a profile, using an alias. MSNBC host Chris Hayes says he spoke to a man who claims both he and a friend received messages from Mateen via a gay dating app.

"Sometimes he would go over in the corner and sit and drink by himself, and other times he would get so drunk he was loud and belligerent," said Ty Smith.

At least four other club-goers told the Orlando Sentinel they remembered seeing Mateen at Pulse at least a dozen times.

"We didn’t really talk to him a lot, but I remember him saying things about his dad at times. He told us he had a wife and child."

The gunman’s father, Mir Seddique tells MSNBC religion had nothing to do with the massacre and claims his son got very angry when he saw two men kissing in downtown Miami recently.

"We were in Downtown Miami, Bayside, people were playing music," Seddique said. "And he saw two men kissing each other in front of his wife and kid and he got very angry. They were kissing each other and touching each other and he said, 'Look at that. In front of my son they are doing that.' And they we were in the men’s bathroom and men were kissing each other.'"

