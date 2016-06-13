Westlake teachers taking strike vote Wednesday

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

Westlake teachers to vote on strike Wednesday. (Source: WOIO)

Westlake School Board members voted Monday night, to implement it's last, best contract proposal, to teachers.

This likely means the teachers union will vote to strike Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The contract the board implemented, was overwhelmingly rejected, by teachers, last month.

The main issue here is salaries.

The board says the union proposal would increase spending by 28 percent.

The average Westlake teacher salary, without supplemental contracts is $74,500, which is in the top 2% of the 612 school districts in Ohio.

To read the last best offer, the union’s counterproposal CLICK HERE.

