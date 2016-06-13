Cleveland's University Circle glowing in rainbow colors for Orla - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's University Circle glowing in rainbow colors for Orlando

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

As a sign of solidarity and as a way of sending condolences to Orlando, a strip of the Uptown neighborhood of Cleveland is glowing in every color of the rainbow tonight. 

Early Sunday morning, Omar Mateen shot and killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando. At least two regular patrons of the Pulse say Mateen was a frequent visitor there.

Mateen had been spotted dozens of times in the past three years and exchanged messages with at least one gay man on a gay dating app, where he had a profile, using an alias. MSNBC host Chris Hayes says he spoke to a man who claims both he and a friend received messages from Mateen via a gay dating app. Read more here

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly