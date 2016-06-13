Cleveland's University Circle glowing in rainbow colors for Orlando

As a sign of solidarity and as a way of sending condolences to Orlando, a strip of the Uptown neighborhood of Cleveland is glowing in every color of the rainbow tonight.

Orlando, we stand with you here in University Circle. Please RT to show you stand with us! #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/vren2ljcOI — University Circle (@inthecircle) June 14, 2016

Early Sunday morning, Omar Mateen shot and killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando. At least two regular patrons of the Pulse say Mateen was a frequent visitor there.

Mateen had been spotted dozens of times in the past three years and exchanged messages with at least one gay man on a gay dating app, where he had a profile, using an alias. MSNBC host Chris Hayes says he spoke to a man who claims both he and a friend received messages from Mateen via a gay dating app. Read more here.

