CLE bars, night clubs make security changes after Orlando attack

The horror that broke out in an Orlando nightclub, leaving 49 people dead and 53 people injured, has us questioning whether local bars and clubs may be making any security changes.

Cleveland 19 checked in with the Barley House on West 6th Street, a popular bar and nightclub.

They say they plan to make some changes in light of the tragedy that happened in Orlando.

Managing Partner Corey May was back to work at the Barley House Monday evening. But this wasn’t an ordinary start to his work week.

He had the horrific Orlando attack on his mind.

The first thing he decided to do was brush up on security measures.

“We're going to take some preventative action, seeing what we need to do, training our security team on what to look for, God forbid that ever happened here,” May said.

He skimmed through security tips from New York City to prevent “active shooter" situations.

The Barley House has several security cameras in place, and Corey is thinking of adding more security personnel.

“We'll do a better job training people on what to look for when it's busy in here. This could easily happen here on Friday or Saturday, the opportunity's there. Lets' hope we can do whatever we can to keep that from happening,” he said.

Kenya and Eric Brown stopped by the Barley House before the crowd picked up.

They had different opinions on how they feel about heading out for the night after the Orlando attack.

“I'm leery of going out to places at night because you just never know what people's state of mind is, it's crazy out there,” Kenya Brown said.

“Whatever's going to happen will happen. You should be free to live your life, so I can't worry about that. I just try to make sure to go to places that have security and are properly maintained and managed,” Eric Brown said.

At the end of the day, May says no one will come out if they don't feel safe.

But there's only so much that can be done.

“I don't think we should live scared. This is the U.S., we have a lot of religions, a lot of different freedoms, that's why people come here. And we can't let one person change that mindset for us,” May said.

Cleveland 19 also spoke with Twist Social Club, a gay bar in Lakewood.

They say on weekend nights they will now have off-duty police officers in the building and two managers on staff to watch for anything suspicious.

